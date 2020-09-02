Have you gained weight during this lockdown? So do not worry because not only you but many people have gained weight during this epidemic situation. Due to inability to get out, the physical activity has decreased, due to which the weight is increasing rapidly due to sitting and eating more food than necessary.

To reduce obesity, you will be able to exercise only when you have time. But today we will tell you a recipe that can reduce weight while sitting at home. Doctors recommend that if love is consumed in the food, weight loss starts. In such a situation, you can use onion to reduce obesity, let’s know …



How can onion help in weight loss?

Onions, especially red onions, contain a flavonoid called quercetin, which helps prevent the accumulation of fat in various parts of the body. This increases the flavonoid metabolic rate. It is also rich in high fiber, which improves gut health. It has probiotic properties, it is low in calories, it has anti-obese effects on the body and gives many other benefits. Let us tell you different ways to consume onion to lose weight.

Also read: From reducing waist size to body detox, apple vinegar is very beneficial

Raw onion



Raw onion has phytonutrients that make it great for overall health. Eating raw onions can help you lose weight. Just like how garlic helps in losing weight, onion is also not reduced. The only problem is bad mouth odor after consuming raw onion, but if you want to lose weight, you can tolerate it. Just slice the raw onion and sprinkle salt over it. Eat it as a salad to increase the taste of food and start the process of losing weight.

Method of making onion juice:

Take 2 large sized onions and boil them slightly.

Take the onions out of the pan and let them cool slightly.

Now, put them in a mixer and grind them.

Now pour it into a glass.

Your onion juice is ready.

You can drink it plain or add sea salt and lemon juice to make it tasty.

Note: Do not consume onion juice on an empty stomach as it may cause digestive problems. Also, you can drink it at any time of the day.

Also read: Once the weight of this banker was 103 Kg, then reduced to 34 kg in lockdown by hard diet



Onion soup



The next recipe is onion soup in which you can also add vegetables of your choice. It is not only delicious but also healthy. The way to make it is as follows:

Cut six onions and other vegetables into thick pieces that you want to add to the soup.

In a pan, heat some olive oil.

Add ground garlic, ginger and onion to it.

Now add other vegetables.

Cook them all.

Add salt, pepper and other herbs to the mixture.

Your onion soup is ready to be served.

You can consume onion in any form. Onion consumption is good for weight loss, whether you eat them raw or cooked.