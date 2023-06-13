Due to the extremely wet spring, the drought of the last few weeks and the strong wind, the potatoes and onions hardly rise. Arable farmers now spray day and night. The harvest will be less this year. This also has an effect on prices.

Last night at 12 o’clock, arable farmer Huibert Knook was still working on the irrigation machines on his land. And five hours later he was back at his bedside, doing anything to keep his potatoes and onions wet. He has to, now that it hasn’t rained for weeks and the temperature has risen above 30 degrees since this weekend. “It is now so dry that the potatoes are only coming up moderately,” says the arable farmer from Willemstad in West Brabant.

It will become clear later how much damage the drought will cause. Farmers are busy irrigating their fields for as long as possible. If the drought continues, there is a threat of a ban on extracting water from the ground. This will first be on the higher sandy soils in Brabant, Limburg and parts of Gelderland, and later perhaps also in other parts of the Netherlands. "Drenthe, for example, receives water from the IJsselmeer, which can irrigate longer," says Sjoerd Heestermans, vice-chairman of the Dutch Agricultural Association and arable farmer in Tholen, Zeeland.

Due to the wet weather, the land is only late

He talks about the worst case scenario, especially for the onion and potato harvest. Due to the wet spring, growers were late on the land. Potatoes are grown a year earlier and then stored refrigerated. From March they then have to go into the ground, but that was not possible due to the wet weather. “We planted the first early potatoes on March 7. Then we only had good weather for two days. The next opportunity was not available until April 20, but that was also short-lived. Most of the potatoes could only be planted at the end of May. Some older farmers only know this from 1983, when they could only go on the land on May 15.”

Onions are hard to come up with. If that takes too long, the plant will die Hubert Knook, arable farmer

When finally planting was done, it was dry at first, and then very warm. "Due to a strong northeasterly wind, the fields are getting dried out, especially at the top. It is precisely there that potatoes have to take root to become strong." Heestermans estimates that the current conditions cost 10 to 15 percent of the harvest.

Also onions were late

What applies to potatoes also applies more or less to onions, which could only be sown relatively late. Heestermans: “The harvest will be much lower, although the onion has had a hard time in recent years anyway.” That is also what arable farmer Knook sees. “Onions are difficult to come up with. If that takes too long, the plant will die.”

Due to the heat of the last few days, farmers are spraying plenty. Heestermans: "But we need a lot of water, but with these temperatures it goes so fast that it is insufficient." On the other hand, a lower yield means a better price for the farmer. "Financially, farmers are not much worse off. But that only applies to farmers who can irrigate. In large parts of Zeeland it is not possible, and we all know which way this is going. In a while there will also be a ban in large parts of Gelderland and North Brabant.

The consumer in the supermarket will also notice it, says Heestermans. “The prices are already high, because the old harvest is running out. Normally prices drop again, but that won’t happen soon because there is little yield.”

Arable farmers such as Heestermans and Knook will continue to irrigate in the coming days. “It’s a lot of extra work now, but hopefully it will pay off in the future.”