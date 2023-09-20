The anime series of ONIMUSHAannounced in September last year by Netflix, finally has a release date. The famous game CAPCOM will debut on the streaming platform next November 2 and below we can discover the cast, synopsis and announcement trailer.

Onimusha – Official Trailer

Japanese cast

Akio Otsuka — Musashi Miyamoto

Toshihiko Seki — Kojiro Sasaki

Hochu Otsuka — Kensuke Matsui

Daiki Yamashita — Sahei

Subaru Kimura — Goro-Maru

Katsuyuki Konishi — Heikuro

Kazuyuki Okitsu — Kaizen

Makoto Furukawa — Gensai

Aya Yamane — Sayo

Ryohei Kimura — Iemon

Synopsis

ONIMUSHAthe historic action and survival video game series by CAPCOM set in the feudal Sengoku period in Japan, will be adapted into an anime series that will begin broadcasting from Thursday 2 November only on Netflix. Directed by Takashi Miikethis ambitious series will focus on Miyamoto Musashimodeled on Toshiro Mifune, an icon of Japanese cinema known throughout the world. This is the start of an intense, realistic action-packed series as Musashi’s blade cuts through evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty.

Source: Netflix Street Gematsu