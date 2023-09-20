Onimushaa well-known video game saga developed by Capcom and particularly well-known in Japan, becomes a Netflix series: the announcement comes via a long trailer that presents us with the story, characters and artistic choices.
The Onimusha anime tells the story of Musashi Miyamoto, legendary figure of Japanese tradition, considered the greatest swordsman of the feudal period. The computer graphics style brings us back to what we saw, for example, with the Beastars anime.
The series will arrive on Netflix on November 2, 2023, but the surprises don’t end there: as the background for the video we have a song that Italians know very well, namely The Loneliest by Maneskin. The well-known Roman band, fresh winner of an MTV Award, will create the anime’s theme song.
Along with the trailer and release date, it has been revealed the cast of the voice actors:
- Akio Otsuka as Musashi Miyamoto
- Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki
- Hochu Otsuka as Kensuke Matsui
- Daiki Yamashita as Sahei
- Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen
- Makoto Furukawa as Gensai
- Aya Yamane as Sayo
- Ryohei Kimura as Iemon
Get ready for the release of the Onimusha anime which, we remind you, will be available on Netflix starting from November 2, 2023.
#Onimusha #Netflix #date
