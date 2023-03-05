Clouded Leopard Entertainmentin collaboration with SHUEISHA And SHUEISHA GAMESform an interesting collaboration in order to bring the prequel manga to the game ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni Episode Zero on MANGA Plus. The first chapter is already available for readingand the publication will continue for 4 consecutive weeks.

The manga was created by Hideki Takahashi, an illustrator who combines beautiful artwork with excellent characterization. Enjoy this 100-page prequel, which describes the fate of the protagonist, the demon Kuuta, in addition to the game itself.

When the skilled swordsman Momotaro meets Kuuta, a demon (oni) who lives on the island of Onigashima, their battle seems destined to go down in history.

This tale puts a unique twist on the classic Japanese legend, letting the reader decide who the real hero is.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni Episode Zero it is coming from this March 9 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc via the platform Steam.

Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment, SHUEISHA