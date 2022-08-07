Just a week after the latest news arrived on the net for ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Onihere it is Clouded Leopard Entertainment And Shueisha Games come back to the charge again with a second trailer of the game and some interesting details.

Let’s start with the details!

One-of-a-kind action

The protagonist, Kuuta, attacks the physical body of the enemies using his club, but this will not be enough to defeat them. Kazemaru has the ability to suck the spirit of the opponents from their body and, by destroying it, they can finally claim victory. By playing with Kuuta and Kazemaru at the same time, you will be able to face a variety of enemies, from small fish to big bosses.

A different way to level up!

Kisejima, the setting where the game takes place, is divided into three areas and will offer a variety of challenges, ranging from fighting enemies to escort missions. The player can also level up by running away from the pursuing monsters, and gathering mushrooms that grow in clusters to purchase power clubs.

Setting: Kisejima Island

The story takes place in Kisejima, a small island in the middle of the ocean. It is said that the sleeping power that lies within the spirits residing in this place can be brought out by challenging them to trials, where the ancient demons that were once defeated by Momotaro are called to fight. However, few have ever returned alive from Kisejima.

Characters: Kuuta, a demon warrior, and his spiritual companion Kazemaru

Kuuta, the protagonist, is the only survivor of the Demon King’s army who faced Momotaro in battle. He and Kazemaru, a mysterious spirit living on Kisejima, team up to face challenges of all shapes and sizes!

Artwork by Kenei Design

Kisejima may not be big, but Kenei Design’s colorful artwork, with its dazzling green lawns, looming forests and floating megalith plains, offers a unique emotional impact unlike any other action game. Its creator has managed to invent a mini-world in which each place has its own memorable charm.