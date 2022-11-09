Among the novelties shown at Indie World today there was also ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Onia rather bizarre title that has returned to be seen with a trailer which also reported the release date for this interesting action adventure produced by Shueisha Games.

Developed by Kenei Design and Clouded Leopard Entertainment, ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni is a 3D action adventures characterized by a rather open and wide setting, in which we are called to impersonate a demon of traditional Japanese mythologywhich is an Oni.

Play as a warrior demon hungry for revenge in this 3D action-adventure game. After being defeated by a Japanese folk hero, Kuuta travels to a small island where he joins forces with the spirit Kazemaru. The vast grasslands and lush forests of this place are inhabited by ancient demons. To defeat them, you will control both characters simultaneously using a single Joy-Con. Attack the demons with Kuuta’s club, then summon Kazemaru to drain their souls.

The protagonist, Kuuta, is therefore a warrior who attacks enemies using his mace, while Kazemaru sucks the enemy’s spirit from his body and, destroying it, guarantees the protagonist victory in a sort of cooperative action very particular.

Kisejima is the strange island where the game takes place, an area divided into three areas with a variety of challenges ranging from fighting enemies to escort missions. The player can also level up by running away from chasing monsters, like in a tag game, and by collecting mushrooms that grow in clusters to purchase power clubs. Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023 and presumably also on PC and other consoles.