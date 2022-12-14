Red Art Games announced the release of the physical version of ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni in Europe, in formats PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The price of each is €39.99 and all three will be bookable through the publisher’s online store starting tomorrow. December 15th, at 5pm.

The physical edition of the game, also coming to PC, will be launched on March 9, 2023. Below is a trailer dedicated to the physical editions of the game.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni – Physical Editions Trailer

Source: Red Art Games