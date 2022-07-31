Publishers Clouded Leopard Entertainment And Shueisha Gamessupported by the developer Kenei Designhave come to confirm that the 3D action game ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni is currently in development for platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4And PC (Steam), with a debut set for the course of 2022.

History

Destroy your enemy’s heart to reclaim your pride.

Kuuta, a demon, once challenged a man to a battle and was defeated.

After the defeat the demon went to the island of Kisejima, where he met a new ally: Kazemaru. The two went through countless tests together, gaining new strength.

Will they manage to win this time?

Join Kuuta on his adventure to take revenge on Momotaro, a demon disguised as a man.

Development

This game was developed by the emerging studio Kenei Design.

After designing artwork for Terra Battle and Fantasian developer Mistwalker, President Kenei Hayama decided to give it a try and create a personal project. After assembling a development team and creating his own play style, Hayama’s exceptional design skills caught the attention of the Shueisha Game Creators Camp staff, and ONI was officially selected.

Masami Yamamoto joined the project as a producer. Yamamoto chaired the creator auditions for Let’s Play Games! 2006 and PlayStation CAMP held at Sony Interactive Entertainment, and has been involved in numerous unique projects such as the What Did I Do To Deserve This, My Lord? and Tokyo Jungle. After leaving the company to found his own, EPIGRAsm Inc., he was offered the position of producer for ONI by Hayama.

Yamamoto is also executive advisor for the Shueisha Game Creators Camp, facing a new challenge in the field of indie games.

Staff

Producer: Masami Yamamoto

Programmer: Shusuke Muraishi

Animation: Kenji Tokumori

Game design: Yuzo Sugano

Character design: Satoshi Matsuura

Music: Hiromi Yanagi

Director / Artistic Director / Design: Kenei Hayama