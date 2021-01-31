Despite blatant injustice, only a few thousand people across the country take to the streets. That is not enough.

Sunday was actually a success for the Russian opposition. While in custody, Alexei Navalny organized nationwide demonstrations against Vladimir Putin from Vladivostok to Moscow. While Navalny was one of several figures in the Russian opposition before the attack on him, he, who at the beginning of his political career also flirted with right-wing extremist ideas, is now the undisputed leader of the opposition. There are several reasons for this: his decision to return to Russia was also admired by his critics. With his unveiling video about Putin’s palace, he hit a nerve not only with the middle class, but also with the impoverished classes. Even communists attended the demonstrations on Sunday.

And yet the day of protest is also a disappointment. 100 million people have clicked on Nawalny’s unveiling video, the opposition leader, who received treatment after an attack abroad, will be arrested on his return. And despite this blatant injustice, just a few thousand people across the country take to the streets.

The majority expresses their anger at the Putin system at home in front of the screen. In September there will be elections in Russia. Yes and? You cannot gain power in Russia through elections. The rulers will ensure that potentially dangerous candidates are excluded from the election in good time.

In Russia in particular, opposition members have been fined for alleged violations of the corona quarantine. Nothing special, there is that in western states too. But only those who do not have a criminal record are allowed to stand for election. So if hundreds of thousands don’t take to the streets now, it won’t happen anytime soon. And those in power can calmly start their next task: reducing the number of passive supporters of the opposition.

Every post by the chairman of the human rights organization Memorial, Jan Ratschinski, is marked with the information that his organization is on the list of foreign agents. An organization that is so humiliated cannot achieve great reach in Russian society. A few days ago, representatives from Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram were summoned for not taking calls for demonstrations off the Internet. How long will it be before the authorities put Youtube and Facebook on the index?