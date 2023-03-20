President Macron’s government is under fire for raising the retirement age. There are protests every day across the country and parliament will vote on two no-confidence motions on Monday.

Garbage piles up in Paris. There is a strike at the railways and at Orly airport. Oil refineries are down. Teachers want to stay home on Monday. And everywhere in the country there are almost daily protests, demonstrations, blockades and clashes with the police. At the office of a prominent member of parliament, the windows were smashed this weekend. Another politician’s office was defaced and the door had a person hanged from a gallows painted in paint.

But the real political test of strength for the French government comes in parliament on Monday. The opposition has tabled two no-confidence motions. And one of them has a chance to be accepted.

Retirement age to 64 years

The strikes, actions and no-confidence motions target President Macron's pension plans. He wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. A large majority of the French are against this, according to polls. And there is also insufficient support for it in parliament, as it turned out last week.

Macron therefore decided to implement his plans without the support of parliament: a special constitutional article provides that parliament may sometimes be sidelined.

The opposition was furious about this. Two parties each filed a motion of no confidence against the Macron government on Friday. It will be voted on on Monday. One of those motions doesn’t stand a chance: it was tabled by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, but the left-wing opposition refuses to vote with Le Pen.

The second motion of no confidence was tabled by a small center party. And it has the support of both the left and Le Pen’s party. But that’s still not enough.

For the numbers: a motion of no confidence must be supported by more than half of the sitting MPs. That is at least 287 of the current 573 members. But nobody has a majority in parliament.

Les Republicans

President Macron's supporters – who will vote against the vote of no confidence – can count on 250 seats. The three opposition parties that do support the motion have a combined 257 seats. Both camps therefore need about 30 to 40 extra MPs to win the vote.

Everyone is therefore looking at the only remaining opposition party: the right-wing Les Républicains, which has 61 seats. But those MPs are divided. Some members are in favor of the pension reforms and others are against. Some of the party are in favor of the vote of no confidence, others are against.

Dissidents

Initially everything seemed that Les Républicains would vote as one bloc against the motion of no confidence and thus save the government. But now doubts have arisen. Last week, a striking number of party members turned out to be against the pension plans, deviating from the official party line of Les Républicains. The fear of some and the hope of others is that those ‘dissidents’ will soon also vote for the motion of no confidence.

If a motion of no confidence is passed, the increase in the retirement age will be off the table, and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will be legally forced to resign. After that, President Macron is free to do whatever he wants. For example, he can call new elections, but he can also decide to ask Prime Minister Borne to stay on.

If the motions of no confidence do not pass, the retirement age will be raised from September and the protests in the streets will continue. Thursday is another national action and strike day.