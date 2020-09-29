The fierce fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues. Now the UN Security Council is dealing with the conflict.

YEREVAN afp | The newly erupted military conflict in the Caucasus region Nagorno-Karabakh is increasingly a concern for international diplomacy. On Tuesday the UN Security Council will deal with the fighting in the disputed area between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The number of people killed in recent skirmishes rose to at least 95.

The emergency meeting of the most powerful UN body is to take place behind closed doors in the afternoon (US East Coast Time). The initiative for the meeting came from Germany and France, according to the UN headquarters in New York. The meeting was formally requested by Belgium.

According to diplomats, a declaration will be published following the deliberations of the Security Council – either on behalf of the entire body or only on behalf of its European member states, should no consensus be reached in the entire Council.

On Monday, fears that the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh would spread through interference by foreign powers had increased. “External interference is unacceptable,” warned a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The new outbreak of the conflict is a “very dangerous development”, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin. There must be an “immediate ceasefire”.

The actual number of victims is unclear

On Monday evening, Azerbaijani soldiers launched a new “major offensive” in the southern and northeastern areas of the front line, a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry said in Yerevan. According to the Armenian-backed insurgents in the South Caucasus region, 26 other rebel fighters were killed. This increased the number of rebel fighters killed to 84.

According to official figures, at least 95 people were killed in the fighting, 11 were civilians. The number of victims could actually be much higher. The government in Azerbaijan stated that it had killed hundreds of Pro-Armenian fighters. The pro-Armenian rebels denied this.

Armenia and the pro-Armenian regional government of Nagorno-Karabakh accuse Turkey of supporting the Azerbaijani side with fighter jets, helicopters, drones, soldiers and mercenaries. The activists of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimated that Turkey had withdrawn more than 300 fighters from Syria and transferred them to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense denied these allegations. In return, it charged that “ethnic Armenian” mercenaries had been transferred from the Middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey and Russia are vying for influence

The two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is largely inhabited by Armenians. On Sunday the conflict had flared up again after years of relative calm. The Azerbaijani army and pro-Armenian rebels who control Nagorno-Karabakh fight each other.

Nagorno-Karabakh had declared its independence in the 1990s, but was not recognized by any country and is still considered part of Azerbaijan internationally. Turkey immediately pledged its full support to Azerbaijan following the recent flare-up of fighting. Turkey had assisted Azerbaijan in modernizing its army in recent years.

Turkey is struggling with Russia in particular for influence in the region. Moscow is on friendly terms with both sides. It maintains a military base in Armenia, but also supplies weapons to Azerbaijan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the priority must now be “to end hostilities – and not the question of who is right and who is not”.