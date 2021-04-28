On April 28, the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) hosted the LAMPA.Moscow short film festival.

The ONF is glad to have the opportunity to become “home for a film festival”, said the head of the Executive Committee of the Popular Front Mikhail Kuznetsov during his speech at the opening of the event.

“This is very important, because the social dimension in which we are all now working, which fills your films, and your joint reasoning about this is exactly the dimension that we have been growing here, within the ONF for the last year,” – stressed is he.

At the same time, Olga Zubkova, President of the LAMPA.Moscow International Film Festival, pointed out that the festival has begun to travel across the regions of Russia.

“I’m glad we can hug live. I am sure that the sites that you will visit today, the films that you will see today, will add emotions and discoveries to your life, because a person lives with discoveries and emotions, ”Zubkova said.

As part of the event, filmmakers discussed the works of participants sent from 134 countries, held screenings and creative meetings aimed at improving the skills of shooting social cinema.

The LAMPA International Film Festival brings together socially oriented short films at its venues. Cinematic events include educational venues, festival screenings, and creative meetings with famous actors and directors of social cinema.

Earlier in April, the Dubl dv @. Unknown Cinema of Russia ”, which is traditionally held online. The competition program was attended by 11 full-length and 13 short-length fiction films of recent years, the rating of which was determined by the audience, giving marks and leaving feedback on the films. On April 21, the results of the last festival were summed up.