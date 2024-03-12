The new OneXPlayer 2 Pro handheld with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor is official, here are the details.

The handheld craze continues to produce new devices and beyond the big tech giants like Valve, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI, there are many players ready to seek space in this growing segment.

The new OneXPlayer 2 Pro it brings an AMD Ryzen 8840 APU from the “Hawk Point” range and promises performance comparable to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processors with a consumption of just 15 watts. Let's discover the features of this handheld together.

Technical features A detail of OneXPlayer 2 Pro After the arrival of MSI Claw, the race for handhelds finds no continuity: OneXPlayer 2 Pro is a new portable platform equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor: The chip based on Zen 4 architecture features 8 cores and 16 threads, 8 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache. The base frequency stands at 3.3 GHz with a boost that reaches 5.1 GHz, all against a TDP that can be adjusted between 15W and 30W. The graphic front is supported by Radeon 780M iGPU with 12 compute units and a frequency of 2.70 GHz, with an integrated NPU that offers 16 AI TOPS for a total of 38 TOPS for computing performance.