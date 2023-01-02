Sochi and Moscow are the main travel destinations for Russians in January. Turkey leads among foreign countries for holidays, according to a study by travel planning service OneTwoTrip.

As part of the study, the purpose of which was to find out which cities and countries they most often plan to travel to in January, they analyzed search queries for departures from January 1 to January 31.

It turned out that Russian cities were requested by 55% of users, in the remaining requests – foreign cities and countries. Moscow became the leader among Russian cities in terms of requests — travelers most often look for tickets to the capital — 20.5% of search queries of service users.

“Sochi is in second place, flights to which are considered by 12.4% of customers who plan trips in advance. Closes the top three St. Petersburg with a share of 10.9%, ”leads “RIA News” research results.

The average cost of a ticket to the above cities is 7.4 thousand, 7 thousand and 7.5 thousand rubles, respectively. The cost of a ticket to the most popular foreign city – Istanbul – from Moscow is about 15.3 thousand rubles per passenger. Search queries for such a trip in the service are 12.5%, analysts added.

Mineralnye Vody, Kaliningrad, Kazan and Yekaterinburg were also among the popular cities of the Russian Federation for travel. Among foreign destinations are Antalya, Dubai, Bangkok and Tashkent.

Russians also pay attention to trips to Yerevan (6.5%, ticket price from Moscow – 12.6 thousand rubles) and Phuket (5.7%, ticket for 57.8 thousand rubles), added “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on December 27, the most popular tourist destinations in the outgoing 2022 among Russians were named. They were Dagestan, Altai, Karelia and Baikal.

Also in this year the most beautiful and popular ski resorts in Russia became known. According to data obtained by Izvestia, the most popular ski resorts in Russia are located in Sochi – Rosa Khutor, Krasnaya Polyana and Gazprom.