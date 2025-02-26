Bombazo: The Fallas Fair will be televised by OneToro. In this way, the first first category fair of the season, that of Valencia, will feature the cameras of this private operator that broke into the bullfighting world after a … Long stage with Movistar. As ABC has learned, the agreement with the company of Rafael García Garrido has already been signed. The Fallero Serial will be broadcast from March 13 to 16, so it will be counted live with the double of Roca Rey, the biggest blockbuster claim.

In addition to the maximum figure of the moment, the tasks of Manzanares, Perera, Talavante, Ureña, Rufo, Adrián and the Chicharro alternative can also be followed by the platform. Without forgetting the illusion Novilleril de del Mene, Zulueta or Andreu. As for the livestock, those of Fuente Ymbro, the Parralejo, Victoriano del Río and Jandilla will appear on the screen. The morning’s morning will not be broadcast on Sunday.

Regarding the hiring model, it will be the one offered by OneToro, in which ABC advanced on February 7 there are different categories depending on the audience of the fair last year. In the case of failures, it is the highest level, the special, so the price in the afternoon – in this stage you want transparency against darkness – would be 55,000 euros (somewhat less in the bullfight) plus the variable, it is Say, of more than two hundred thousand euros. Although the agreement is already signed, the main stumbling block is in the crews -the 30% percentage does not seem sufficient to some -, with which the company will have to deal with.

These are the posters that will have the presence of OneToro:

Thursday, March 13. Fuente Ymbro steers for the Mene, Javier Zulueta and Simón Andreu.

Friday 14. Bulls of El Parralejo for Miguel Ángel Perera, Paco Ureña and Fernando Adrián.

Saturday 15. Bulls of Victoriano del Río y Bulls de Cortés for Alejandro Talavante, Roca Rey and Alejandro Chicharro, who takes the alternative.

Sunday 16. Bulls of Jandilla and Vegahermosa for Manzanares, Roca Rey and Tomás Rufo.

In addition to Valencia, conversations with Rafael García Garrido continue for the Plaza de Las Ventas -who has already reached an agreement with Telemadrid for all San Isidro. A possible window to runs outside the fair is considered, but it is still a point to study.