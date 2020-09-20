If you use OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, the old smartphone of OnePlus, then you may have also faced the problem of getting updates to the device. Now it has been confirmed by the company itself that these devices are getting delayed due to a problem in getting updates. Many serious bugs in OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have not been fixed due to the devices not receiving updates so far. The company has said that it is in talks with the partners to fix the problem.

Gary C, OxygenOS product lead at the OnePlus Forum, has confirmed that the team is trying to provide users with updates as soon as possible. So far, the problem has not been fixed in OnePlus 5 and 5T, so it may be late to get updates. He wrote, ‘When we tested this version internally, we found a serious bug associated with the communication module. The team has found that due to this problem, the user experience can be greatly affected.

Support for old phones for four years

It has been revealed that the company is talking to communication careers to overcome the problem related to the communication module, in such a situation, it may be late for users to get updates. It is normal for software handsets to be common in older handsets and due to its launch in 2017, the OnePlus 5 Series may also have problems and may take time to recover. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are being given three years of software upgrades and four years of support.

Oxygen OS 11 update will not be available

Currently both smartphones are in the company’s support stage and the company tries to fix bugs in it with the help of patches through updates. Now it is difficult to reach the same patch users and many serious bugs are present in older OnePlus devices. Both devices have received Android 10 upgrade at the beginning of the year and after this Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 will not be given to the users of these two phones. Android 11 will be the last upgrade for the OnePlus 6 Series.