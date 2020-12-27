Electronics Sale continues on e-commerce website Flipkart. This cell, which started from 26 December, will run till 28 December i.e. tomorrow. This cell is getting a great opportunity to buy electronic items cheaply. Talk about the smartphone, then this cell is being given a great discount on the Vivo Premium handset V20 Pro. You can get a discount of 2500 rupees on this phone. Actually, the price of this phone is Rs 29,990, but in this cell of Flipkart, you can order it for just Rs 27,490.
Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications
Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch full HD + AMOLED panel, which has a resolution of 1080×2400. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile processor has been used in this phone. It has been launched with variants with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its storage can also be increased with the help of microSD card. This phone of Vivo works on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.
Camera is awesome
Vivo V20 Pro 5G has triple rear camera, which is 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels laces. It has a 44 megapixel, 8 megapixel dual front camera setup. To give power to the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery, which supports 33 watts fast charging.
OnePlus Nord will compete
Vivo V20 Pro 5G will challenge OnePlus Nord in the Indian market. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone. The variant of this phone’s 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999.
OnePlus Nord Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (grams)
|184 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4115 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual sim
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|OxygenOS 10.0
|The processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|No
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32 MP + 8 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
