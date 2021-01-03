OnePlus, the company that is putting its best smartphones and gadgets on the market, is now bringing smartwatches and fitness bands. Earlier there was news that OnePlus will launch in the smartwatch market, now it is learned that OnePlus will soon bring fitness bands as well. You will get many features in this fitness band. It is believed that it can be like MI’s fitness band.

Price can be 3000 rupees

Recently, a photo of OnePlus Fitness Band surfaced on social media has revealed that OnePlus will soon step into the fitness band segment. The company will launch it in the market with advanced features. Right now only a few details of this have been revealed, but more details are expected to be revealed in the next few days. Meanwhile, through a report, it was found that the company can launch it in India with a price of up to Rs 3000.

specification

AMOLED display can be given in OnePlus Fitness Band. A strong battery can be used in it, which will last for a long time. It can be launched in the market with orange, blue and black color straps. Already many companies including Reality, Xiaomi, Honor are making fitness bands available in India. In such a situation, OnePlus can compete with these companies.

