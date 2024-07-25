Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 2, a Wear OS smartwatch that boasted a 100-hour battery life, far outpacing the competition. Now, the company has taken it a step further with the OnePlus Watch 2R, a cheaper, lighter version of its predecessor that comes at a lower price. This new version retains nearly all of the features that made the Watch 2 great, while making a few tweaks that further improve the experience.

OnePlus’s main cost-saving measure for the Watch 2R was to ditch the Watch 2’s stainless steel case in favor of a simpler aluminum design. The new model features numbers printed on the display glass to hide the larger bezel and mimic a real-world stopwatch. While this change may seem like a compromise, the result is an aluminum case that makes the watch lighter and more comfortable to wear.

The Watch 2R features the same dual-core chip and dual-OS architecture as the Watch 2, which includes Wear OS 4 and OnePlus’ own operating system. This combination ensures excellent app support and exceptional battery life. With typical use, you can expect to get around three days of battery life on a single charge. In “smart mode,” which automatically turns off some Wear OS features overnight to save battery life, you can expect to get between 48 and 100 hours of battery life. The Watch 2R is available in two color options: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. A matching green silicone band completes the look, making it a great style choice.

The Watch 2R offers significant improvements in health tracking over its predecessor. Using the OHealth app, you can view your health and fitness data clearly and intuitively. However, a major drawback is the lack of an easy way to transfer or save data to the cloud, which means that data can easily be lost if you need to switch devices. The Watch 2R provides generally accurate data on steps, distance, heart rate, and other metrics.





The OnePlus Watch 2R is available for $279, but is already discounted to $249 on OnePlus’ official website. This smartwatch is available in a single 46mm size. The device is an excellent option for those looking for a quality Wear OS smartwatch at an affordable price. Despite some limitations, such as the lack of an LTE option, the Watch 2R offers great battery life, an attractive design, and significant improvements in health and fitness tracking. If you’re looking for a reliable smartwatch with long battery life under $250, the OnePlus Watch 2R is a tough choice to beat.