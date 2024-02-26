As part of the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, ​​OnePlus introduced its latest product in the smartwatch segment, the OnePlus Watch 2. This device arrives on the market with the aim of establishing itself in Europe, India and North America, bringing with it the The latest iteration of Google's wearable operating system, Wear OS 4. The new smartwatch stands out for its innovative Dual-Engine architecture, which integrates two flagship chipsets, promising optimal energy management and battery life of up to to 100 hours in Smart mode.

The Dual-Engine architecture of the OnePlus Watch 2, powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipsets, ensures a balance between performance and power consumption, allowing users to enjoy their favorite Google apps and other features without interruption. The device offers up to 100 hours of battery life in regular use and can be fully recharged in just 60 minutes thanks to VOOC fast charging technology. With 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space, it guarantees smooth and reliable performance.

The OnePlus Watch 2 also positions itself as a personal fitness and wellness assistant, providing detailed data and analytics through the OHealth app. Supports Health Connect by Android, allowing secure synchronization of health data with other compatible apps. It also offers advanced tracking for over 100 sports activities, sleep analysis, breathing rate monitoring and heart rate variability. Equipped with the main Google apps thanks to Wear OS 4, the OnePlus Watch 2 facilitates navigation, management of payment cards and synchronization with Android smartphones, making the user experience more integrated.

In terms of design, the device aligns with OnePlus' 12 Series design language, offering strength and durability thanks to its 2.5D sapphire glass cover, stainless steel chassis and certification to MIL-STD-810H military standards. OnePlus Watch 2 will be available at the price of 329 euros, with special offers for pre-orders (already started) and purchases made during the launch period through the company website.