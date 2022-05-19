Three new products for OnePlus presented today: two smartphones and a new model of true wireless headphones, all under the Nord brand. OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels and 409 ppi) AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The SoC is a 6 nanometer octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 , the cameras are the 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with a focal aperture of 1.8, the 2-megapixel studio apartment and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. Record videos in 4K at 30fps, slow motion up to 960fps in HD. The selfie camera is a 32 megapixel camera, the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The battery is 4,500 mAh with two cells with 80 watt fast charging, from 1 to 100 percent in 27 minutes. It weighs 190 grams and is presented in two colors, Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. The version with 8 + 128GB costs 409 euros, 509 that 12 + 256.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the cheaper smartphone of the two, with 6.59-inch Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 401 ppi) IPS LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of storage UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD, three rear cameras of which the main 64 megapixel and the others dedicated to macro and bokeh, video in 1080 at 30 fps, fast charging from 33 watts and headphone jack input. It costs 309 euros, in black and blue colors. Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds they are the first headphones in the line, support Dolby Atmos, have two microphones for earphone and noise cancellation, IP55 resistant to dust and water splashes. They cost 49 euros.