Chinese smartphone maker company OnePlus is going to sell its OnePlus TV Y series now through Flipkart too. The company said that the new range of smart TVs will also be available on Flipkart from October 12. OnePlus TV YY series comes with two 32-inch and 43-inch models. Let us know that the company launched these models earlier this year and started selling exclusively on Amazon. However, now they will also be available on Flipkart.The company said that the price of 32-inch OnePlus TV is going to be Rs. 14,999 and 43-inch OnePlus TV is priced at Rs. 24,999. Both smart TVs will be part of the Big Billion Days Sale to be launched on Flipkart.

The company said that during the sale between October 16 to October 18, a special discount of 1000 rupees will be given on both TVs. After the discount, 32 inch TVs can be purchased for Rs 13,999 and 43 inch models can be purchased for Rs 23,999. The company says that apart from the discount, customers will also be able to take advantage of affordable payment options.

Bezel-less design

Bezel-less design is being offered in OnePlus TV Y series. Dolby Audio has support for a great sound experience. Smart TVs work on Android TV 9.0. Support of Google Assistant and Alexa has also been given in these. Customers can also download the app of their choice through the Play Store. Apart from this, apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube will be pre-installed.