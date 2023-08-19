OnePlus Pad is the first tablet ever developed by the Chinese company, and was created with the intention of satisfying every request from Android users, undeniably inspired by the Apple competition. Although the OnePlus Pad reminds iPad in more than one way, starting with the name, the device has enough personality to stand out among all the other tablets running the Google operating system, starting with a choice of accessories and advanced ecosystem solutions. The OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.61-inch display with a 7:5 screen aspect ratio. The refresh rate peaks at 144Hz, which promises an incredibly smooth viewing experience, even better than its Apple counterpart (which maxes out at 120Hz on the iPad Pro). And, thanks to its narrow 6.7mm bezels, nothing will distract attention from the display, which is very bright and clearly visible even outdoors.

Nestled within these thin borders is an 8MP front camera. However, the tablet does not stop there: the 13MP rear camera allows shots in 4K, ensuring considerable flexibility even in the photographic field. For lovers of movie and TV series marathons, the OnePlus Pad is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Both technologies help ensure an extremely immersive and fulfilling audiovisual experience. OnePlus Pad is available in a single color variant, called Halo Green. As stated by OnePlus, this coloring is the result of the application of the “Star Orbit” metal processing technology. The shape of the tablet, with its rounded edges, has been designed to ensure a comfortable and natural grip. At a glance, the device conveys elegance and premium quality, with a value for money (499 euros) in favor of the former. Accessories, sold separately, include the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (149 euros), OnePlus Stylo (99 euros), and OnePlus Folio Case (49 euros).

OnePlus Pad is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is a proven SoC which also powers some of the most popular devices in the market. The RAM memory is 8GB, while the internal storage space is 128GB. Unfortunately, there is no memory card slot. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery, capable of offering considerable autonomy. In addition, the 67W SuperVOOC wired charging technology allows you to reach a full charge in just 80 minutes. Among the prominent features of the OnePlus Pad, there is compatibility with the brand ecosystem. This feature allows the tablet to instantly connect to the paired OnePlus smartphone. In addition to promoting multi-screen functionality, this option allows you to share notifications and cellular data. The range is 5 meters, ensuring an uninterrupted connection.