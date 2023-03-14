OnePlus is a company that needs no introduction and that has recently managed to establish itself in the world of technology. As you may know if you stay up to date on the latest, the company will be bringing to Italy soon its first tablet: OnePlus Pad. If you are curious to know all the information about it, stay with us and you will not be disappointed at all!

OnePlus Pad is about to arrive in Italy, here is the pre-order date!

OnePlus has recently presented its very first tablet, the Pad which was shown for the first time in China in early February. Well, if the device had attracted you from the first moments, then you can breathe a sigh of relief as it will soon also arrive in Italy.

The company we often talk to you about, like for example here where we told you about a pretty good Hub, has in fact finally released the official date of the start of pre-orders: from April 10th you will be able to win the medium-high-end tablet promised in due course by paying a simple deposit and paying the total later, also earning a gift to thank you for the pre-order!

In short, excellent news and we can’t wait to test the device with our own hands. In any case, for the moment we can do nothing but meet you at the next article leaving you below a brief technical data sheet of the product: