OnePlus Pad is a product that we admit, it attracts us a lot. This is the first real tablet of the company that we introduced you here. Time flies and we have many news to bring you today, so let’s not get lost in chat and let’s get started!

OnePlus Pad has arrived in Italy, here are the details!

OnePlus Pad is finally also available in our country. If you remember correctly, after the announcement of the company’s first tablet, expectations were skyrocketing. After all, we are talking about a respectable device that could appeal to many. Either way, the little gem it will cost 499 euros in the 8/128 GB version. The coloring is Halo Green (which you can see in the photo) and if you decide to pre-order it you will be entitled to a series of exclusive bonuses:

Free OnePlus Folio Case or SUPERVOOC 80W adapter

30 euro bonus when you exchange your old smartphone, tablet or smartwatch

up to 30% off accessories

The link to launch you in the preorder we’ll leave it to you here. If you were interested in the accessories, the prices are as follows:

OnePlus Stylo: 99 euros

OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard: 149 euros

OnePlus Folio Case: 59 euros

OnePlus 80 W SuperVooc Adapter: 39 euros.

Curious about the specs instead? Here’s to you:

display : 11.61-inch 2.5D curved LCD, 60, 90, 120, or 144 Hz refresh rate, 120 or 144 Hz touch sampling, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution (296 ppi), max brightness 500 nits, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 88% body screen ratio

: 11.61-inch 2.5D curved LCD, 60, 90, 120, or 144 Hz refresh rate, 120 or 144 Hz touch sampling, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution (296 ppi), max brightness 500 nits, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 88% body screen ratio chip : MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 4-nanometer octa core with 3.05 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 4-nanometer octa core with 3.05 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage cameras : rear: 13 MP video up to 4K at 30 fps front: 8 MP video up to 1080p at 30 fps

: connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C system operating : Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1

: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

drums : 9,510mAh

: 9,510mAh recharge : rapid SuperVooc at 67 watts

: rapid SuperVooc at 67 watts size And weight : 258 x 189.4 x 6.54 mm, 552 grams

And : 258 x 189.4 x 6.54 mm, 552 grams colors: Halo Green.

Great hardware and hopefully great overall quality of the OnePlus Pad as well. We will keep you posted on that as always!