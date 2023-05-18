OnePlus has announced that starting today it will be possible to buy OnePlus Pad and its accessories in Italy. The first tablet of the Chinese brand is available in the Halo Green color in the 8 + 128GB version, at the recommended price of 499 euros. Users will also be able to purchase the accessories that will enrich the OnePlus Pad: OnePlus Stylo (on sale at the price of €99), OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (on the price of €149) and OnePlus Folio Case (on the price of €59). “User enthusiasm for our first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, has been nothing short of incredible,” said Toumas Lampen, European Head of Strategy at OnePlus. “After the sold out pre-orders, today we are happy to finally make the device available across Europe. We thus hope to offer our community an ever better digital life, thanks to an ever-growing ecosystem of products.” OnePlus, which at the moment will only sell the device online, also offers bundles. All those who purchase the OnePlus Pad will be able to buy the following accessories bundled at a discounted price: OnePlus Stylo with a 30% discount; OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with 20% discount; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with 30% discount. Customers who decide to take advantage of the exchange program by sending an old device (smartphone, tablet or smart watch) will be able to obtain up to €30 bonus or €250 instant credit.