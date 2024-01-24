OnePlus yesterday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, OnePlus 12. In conjunction with this event, today OnePlus, part of Oppo, announces that it has officially signed a global patent cross-licensing agreement with Nokia, which includes essential patents in the field of 5G and other cellular communication technologies. Following this agreement, both parties undertake to amicably resolve all pending disputes in all jurisdictions. The specific details of the agreement are confidential by mutual agreement.

“We are pleased to have reached this global patent and cross-licensing agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing of patents essential to the 5G standard,” said Bingo Liu, CEO of OnePlus Europe. “Our commitment to Europe remains unchanged. Just yesterday we presented the OnePlus 12 series, our new flagship smartphones, the result of a decade of research and innovation. We are confident that this agreement will allow us to offer a fast and fluid experience without compromised to an ever-increasing number of users in Europe.”