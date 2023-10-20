OnePlus has announced the launch of its first foldable smartphone: OnePlus Open. “The word ‘Open’ not only represents the new foldable form factor, but also our openness to explore new possibilities made possible by cutting-edge technological solutions on the market,” says Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “ OnePlus Open offers unmatched hardware, innovative software features and purpose-built services, continuing to reflect OnePlus’ ‘Never Settle’ philosophy.” “With the launch of OnePlus Open, we are excited to bring an uncompromising foldable flagship experience to users around the world. The OnePlus Open will be a true flagship destined to revolutionize the foldable device market.” As the brand’s first foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open inherits the brand’s typical philosophy: minimalist design, combined with sophisticated elegance. OnePlus Open is available in the Emerald Dusk color, which has become a shade of green reserved exclusively for OnePlus’ flagship smartphone series. The device features a matte glass back that shines in adequate lighting conditions.

The OnePlus alert slider is introduced for the first time in foldable phablets. However, the slider on the OnePlus Open has been redesigned from scratch to fit the phone’s compact body, just 5.8mm thick when open. Although the size of the slider has increased, its position on the central frame of the device has been adjusted to make operations more convenient. The height and width of the module interior have been reduced by 1.7mm and 1mm respectively compared to that of the OnePlus 11, saving up to 42% more space inside the device. OnePlus Open is light and compact: weighing 245 grams and 5.8 mm thick when open, Open combines the practical experience of a single-screen smartphone and a Pro tablet without any additional bulk. Durability, in this case, is not compromised. Thanks to the selection of materials and a highly efficient and well-optimized mechanical design, OnePlus Open remains robust despite its compact shape. With 69 components than the industry average, the patented Flexion hinge allows more space inside for high-performance hardware. OnePlus Open has been certified for its hinge reliability by the international certification institute TÜV Rheinland, where it was subjected to extreme environmental tests and 1,000,000 test folds, which corresponds to far more than 100 folds per day , with a duration of over 10 years. The light weight of the device helps minimize creasing: 0.15 mm micro-openings woven into the carbon fiber display support structure work together with the 8-axis rotation mechanism and the “water drop”-shaped Flexion hinge ” which relieves pressure, to keep the style in its optimal state, even after intensive use.

At the heart of the photographic sector of OnePlus Open there is a 48MP SONY LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” main camera with OIS, flanked by a 64MP periscope camera with telephoto lens, 6x lossless zoom in the sensor and OIS, and a 48MP wide angle with AutoFocus. Apart from the rear cameras, the device also features two selfie cameras – a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on the overlay screen. Also known as “Dual-Layer Transistor Pixel,” “Pixel Stacked” technology features a redesigned pixel architecture that increases the absorption and storage of light in a smaller physical space. Instead of arranging pixels on the same plane side by side, the “Dual-Layer Transistor Pixel” architecture separates and stacks two layers of pixel transistors beneath the photodiodes. This allows for a significant expansion of light capacity, doubling the maximum light absorption and storage (Full Well Capacity), thus enabling brighter and sharper images with significantly less overexposure, very similar to those of Sony’s IMX989 sensor, the More advanced 1-inch IMX which still retains a conventional pixel structure today.

The new OnePlus flagship is configured to enable the best image performance on the focal lengths most commonly used by consumers, from 0.6X to 10X. In addition to the main camera, the device features a custom 64MP telephoto camera with OIS, which not only enables 3X optical zoom and 6X lossless in-sensor zoom, but also up to 120X Ultra Res zoom. In this case, physical customization of the sensor is crucial. Its periscope construction and the creation of a “d” cut on the external lens allow a perfect adaptation to a thin device like the Open, allowing exactly 23% more light to enter the sensor compared to one without these characteristics. Furthermore, it is the largest telephoto sensor ever used on a foldable smartphone, measuring 1/2 inch, which ensures optimal quality in telephoto images even in low light conditions. OnePlus uses its partnership with Hasselblad to once again improve Hasselblad Portrait Mode, which works particularly well in low-light conditions, and the revolutionary cameras on board the OnePlus Open work in tandem to offer depth tracking, bokeh and DSLR camera-level flare, captured by Hasselblad cameras equipped with 3.5/30, 2.8/65 and 2.5/90V XCD lenses.

Equipped with a dual 2K and 120Hz AMOLED ProXDR fluid display, the OnePlus Open not only allows you to have an excellent high-quality cover screen, but also a main display that opens like a Pro tablet. The external display measures 6.31″ , with an aspect ratio of 20:09.With a maximum brightness of 2800 nits, the 120Hz coverage display also boasts a high brightness mode (HBM) up to 1400 nits for ultra-bright, smooth and responsive images in any time of day.As for protection, the cover display is protected by Ceramic Guard, purified ceramic crystals subjected to the ion exchange process, which are up to 20% more resistant to impacts than Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. even more immersion in the content, OnePlus Open will be equipped with a 7.82″ main display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.6%. Of the same high quality as the overlay display, this display is protected by 3 layers: ultra-thin glass that sits on top of the flexible OLED display, a layer of TPU to protect it from physical impacts, and an anti-glare protector to reduce daily wear and tear.

With OxygenOS 13.2, Open Canvas was built from the ground up with a mission to power everyday productivity. In fact, about 95% of the most common apps are compatible with the large screen space without requiring strange visual adjustments or forced scaling. With Open Canvas, multi-window or “split screen” operations are no longer limited to the physical size of the display. Active windows can be expanded and resized at will, with secondary windows sliding in and out of the physical display on demand, allowing users to switch between apps or focus on a specific application whenever they want. Up to four windows can be displayed on the screen at the same time. Plus, you can save up to nine multi-app presets for even faster access. Open Canvas will also introduce a desktop-like task bar, positioned at the bottom of the expanded main display, allowing easy access to recent and preset applications. Additionally, a “Recents” folder has been created in the OnePlus Open taskbar, allowing for near-instant access to recent photos, saved images, edited documents, and more. Here, you can move them freely via simple drag-and-drop directly into any compatible application, such as Gmail, Microsoft 365 suite apps like OneNote, or even messaging apps like Google Message, Microsoft Teams, and even WhatsApp for instant sharing.

At the heart of it all is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, plus 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM accelerated by OnePlus’ proprietary RAM-Vita software, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 ROM (read-only memory). Added to this is a 4,805 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging, which recharges the OnePlus Open’s battery (from 1 to 100%) in approximately 42 minutes. OnePlus Open also supports standard Wi-Fi 7 and “Dual 5G” connectivity for a fast, seamless connection anywhere, anytime. All this will ensure a fast and smooth folding experience without compromises. Available in the Emerald Dusk color, OnePlus Open has a price starting from €1,849, with various discounts and promotions that can be recovered on the official OnePlus website.