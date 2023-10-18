The first OnePlus foldable now has a date and a name and is preparing to redefine, focusing on a very solid combination of design and performance, the way in which premium phones are perceived.
The October 19th it is the date on which OnePlus is preparing to officially present its first foldable smartphone.
This device promises to best embody the philosophy’s approach “Never Settle” stated by the company: the integration of key elements and the commitment to providing a superlative user experience.
The expected result of this commitment is OnePlus Opena device that presents a perfect balance between durability, performance and image quality, ushering in a new cycle that will see the Chinese company provide users with the possibility of holding a foldable, lightweight and high-quality smartphone, attempting to challenge existing standards in the field.
The statements do not hide the brand’s confidence in the imminent release of the product: the words used to describe it underline the impeccable synergy between the durability of the device, the performance and the rendering of excellent quality images.
An imperceptible zipper
The strong point and turning point compared to competitors is undoubtedly the design of the hinge.
Equipped with a shape renamed “drop of water“, the Flexion hinge enhancements rely on flex and a single-pin architecture, creating a virtually imperceptible crease on the screen, significantly reducing the feel of the screen as well as the feel of it.
The notable reduction in the presence of creases is achieved thanks to a meticulous reduction in the voltage applied to the main display.
The concept behind the Flexion hinge design plays a crucial role in this procedure.
This solution then made it possible to significantly reduce the number of moving components inside the device, dropping from 100 to just 69 piecesthis helped reduce the overall weight of the phone, making the user experience more similar to that of a professional tablet.
It should also be added that the productive use of advanced materialsincluding titanium, carbon fiber and an alloy of cobalt and molybdenum, helped improve resistance and allow the OnePlus Open to pass numerous pressure and torsion tests, as well as a one-meter drop to steel.
Protection from liquids and dust has also been taken into account with the use of lubricating oil and adhesive strips to catch debris.
Design and technical features
Another distinctive element of OnePlus Open is the integration of the iconic Alert Slider from OnePlus in a foldable smartphone. This detail shows attention to design and usability, adapting the slider to the new compact dimensions of the device, ensuring that it is easy to use with one hand. The external dimensions of the Alert Slider control have been enlarged and its location in the central structure it has been adapted to improve ergonomics for single-handed use. In parallel, the height and width of the component inside the device have been reduced by 1.7 millimeters and 1 millimeter respectively compared to the corresponding module of the previous OnePlus 11, generating additional internal space savings of up to 42%.
On the performance aspect, it adopts an advanced Sony image sensor that delivers high-quality images. The innovative LYTIA-T808 sensor represents the flagship of the series developed by the company.
This sensor was adopted for the first time in a foldable device, where the light acquisition and storage structure was completely revisited. This made it possible to double the efficiency in capturing and storing light, despite the relatively small size of the sensor. Despite its lightness and compactness, battery life has not been sacrificed, thanks to the use of aerospace-grade materials.
OnePlus Open technical sheet
- Open dimensions: 153.4 x 142.8 x 5.8mm
- Weight: 245 grams
- Display:
- 7.8″ Foldable OLED
- QHD+ 1900 × 2160 resolution
- Refresh rate at 120Hz
- Peak brightness 2,800 nits
- Aspect Ratio 8.4:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 680
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 740
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 1TB UFS type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 48 MP, ƒ/1.7
- Ultra-wide angle 48 MP, ƒ/2.2
- 64 MP telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 32 MP, High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11/b/a/g/n/ac/ax
- Bluetooth: v5.3
- Drums: 4,800 mAh
OnePlus is committed to offering an extraordinary experience and exceeding current standards in the foldable smartphone industry, demonstrating its commitment to providing its users with a high-quality product.
For more information on the device, we recommend you take a look at OnePlus official website.
