The first OnePlus foldable now has a date and a name and is preparing to redefine, focusing on a very solid combination of design and performance, the way in which premium phones are perceived.

The October 19th it is the date on which OnePlus is preparing to officially present its first foldable smartphone.

This device promises to best embody the philosophy’s approach “Never Settle” stated by the company: the integration of key elements and the commitment to providing a superlative user experience.

The expected result of this commitment is OnePlus Opena device that presents a perfect balance between durability, performance and image quality, ushering in a new cycle that will see the Chinese company provide users with the possibility of holding a foldable, lightweight and high-quality smartphone, attempting to challenge existing standards in the field. The statements do not hide the brand’s confidence in the imminent release of the product: the words used to describe it underline the impeccable synergy between the durability of the device, the performance and the rendering of excellent quality images.

An imperceptible zipper The photographic sector of OnePlus Open is a true flagship The strong point and turning point compared to competitors is undoubtedly the design of the hinge.

Equipped with a shape renamed “drop of water“, the Flexion hinge enhancements rely on flex and a single-pin architecture, creating a virtually imperceptible crease on the screen, significantly reducing the feel of the screen as well as the feel of it. See also One Piece Film Red already has a date in digital format The notable reduction in the presence of creases is achieved thanks to a meticulous reduction in the voltage applied to the main display.

The concept behind the Flexion hinge design plays a crucial role in this procedure. This solution then made it possible to significantly reduce the number of moving components inside the device, dropping from 100 to just 69 piecesthis helped reduce the overall weight of the phone, making the user experience more similar to that of a professional tablet. It should also be added that the productive use of advanced materialsincluding titanium, carbon fiber and an alloy of cobalt and molybdenum, helped improve resistance and allow the OnePlus Open to pass numerous pressure and torsion tests, as well as a one-meter drop to steel.

Protection from liquids and dust has also been taken into account with the use of lubricating oil and adhesive strips to catch debris.