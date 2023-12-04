Almost two months have passed since the announcement of OnePlus’ first foldable phone, which received critical praise and achieved notable sales results, setting records in both India and North America. We ourselves are working on it with the aim of coming out this week with a nice and substantial review. Recently, the foldable has been the subject of rigorous durability test hosted by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, famous for his “heavy hand“. The results obtained are interesting, as they should give a nice sense of security to brand supporters.

It is known that the company’s previous series of flagships encountered some critical issues, especially in terms of durability.

Under pressure It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 series was literally broken in half during similar tests, while OnePlus 11, although resisting, did not emerge completely unscathed. The external surface of OnePlus Open is protected by Ceramic Guardwith notable impact resistance, 20% higher than that of Gorilla Glass Victus. Following the evaluation on the Mohs hardness scale, light scratches appear on contact at level 6 and more pronounced grooves at level 7. The internal panel, characterized by ultra-thin glass typical of folding phones, has superficial scratches at level 2 and more pronounced grooves at level 3, also showing a predisposition to marks caused by nails. The side frame of OnePlus Open is made of aluminumwhich, during the scratch resistance test, showed signs on all its surfaces.

Likewise, the rear panel of the foldable device demonstrates notable scratch resistance. In the video test, a considerable amount of dust and dirt was spilled onto the internal screen, testing the subsequent ability to fold the device completely flat.

Visible dirt buildup was observed around the crease of the internal screen. In the test of heat resistancethe external OLED screen was exposed to an open flame for 25 seconds, with the internal display exhibiting dead pixels less than 10 seconds after contact with the flame. It should be noted that the resistance test in question carried out on the OnePlus Open had more of the connotation of torture, and that it hardly reflects the normal use that most people will make of this device every day.

It bends but doesn’t break OnePlus Open is undoubtedly one of the most promising foldables released this year Following the test, the fingerprint sensorstrategically placed on the side of the device, had difficulty authenticating.

This inconvenience could be attributed to light scratches caused by the razor or the accumulation of debris on the sensor, circumstances which make the malfunction understandable. Having reached the crucial moment of the video, one gets the impression that OnePlus Open could withstand a million bends. In a test commonly considered extremely demanding, the smartphone demonstrates robust construction, maintaining its integrity without the slightest deviation when subjected to bending from either direction. Surprisingly, the YouTuber experiences a slight attempt to bend the device from the opposite direction while it is open: OnePlus Open, although it flexes slightly, firmly maintains its configuration, demonstrating remarkable resistance to breakage, and unrivaled durability. 'other above average.



