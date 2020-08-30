Tech company OnePlus has brought OnePlus Nord to buyers in India after a long wait, which has been launched with strong features at a low price. After the smartphone is out-of-stock in the initial sales, the company is selling it in flash cell and you are going to get the next opportunity to buy Nord tomorrow. OnePlus Nord’s next sale on Amazon is tomorrow on August 31 and during this period, buyers will also get the benefit of many offers.

Price and details

The price of OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 and this price is of the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB RAM. At the same time, other 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage models can be purchased for Rs 27,999. The top variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for Rs 29,999.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

In Monday’s sale, buyers will be able to buy a variant of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage from Amazon and now the company has brought this variant in the market. The phone’s sale will start at 1 pm at the official stores of Amazon and OnePlus. The Nord can be purchased in two color options – Black and Blue.





Specifications of OnePlus Nord

OnePlus’s new affordable phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is available on the phone. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and has Adreno 620 GPU. The phone gets Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box.

Read: OnePlus Nord’s bumper demand, new record made

The quad camera setup on the rear panel has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 58-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The phone with dual selfie camera has a 32 megapixel Sony IMX616 main sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone has a 4,115mAh battery with warp charge 30T and 5G connectivity support.