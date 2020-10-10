In the festive season, many mobile phones are being launched in the market, in which the mobile companies are cutting the prices of their smartphones to woo customers. Talk about Oppo, the company has reduced the price of its Reno 3 Pro smartphone once again. Oppo has reduced up to two thousand rupees on the 8GB + 128GB variants of this phone.

This is the new price

After the Oppo Reno 3 Pro’s 8GB + 128GB storage variant is reduced by Rs 2,000, you can buy it for Rs 25,990. This variant has been listed on Amazon with a new price. However, so far no official statement has been made by Oppo about its price.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 3 Pro

This phone is very special in terms of photography. It has a quad camera setup. It has f / 1.8 aperture with sensor in 64 megapixels, f / 2.4 aperture with 13 megapixel telephoto sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Oppo has a dual punch hole camera in the front of this phone, which is a 44-megapixel ultra clear sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.

OnePlus Nord is in competition

Oppo Reno 3 Pro competes with OnePlus Nord. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.

