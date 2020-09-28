Last week, OnePlus made 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variant of its cheapest smartphone OnePlus Nord available in the open cell. However, the 6GB RAM variant is still available in the flash cell and there will be a chance to buy it this afternoon.The 6 GB RAM variant of OnePlus Nord will be made available on Amazon India at 2 pm today. As we said, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants can be purchased in open cell at Amazon and OnePlus stores.

Reliance Jio is bringing cheap Android smartphone, will be teasing in the market!

OnePlus Nord’s 6 GB RAM variant costs Rs 24,999. At the same time, the price of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 27,999. While the 12 GB RAM variant is available for Rs 29,999. Both models are available in open sale on Amazon India and OnePlusDotin. This phone comes in blue and black color.



OnePlus Nord: specifications and features

Snapdragon 765G chipset has been given in OnePlus Nord. This processor offers 5G connectivity at an affordable price. 5G connectivity may be launched in India soon. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google removed 17 malicious apps from play store, see full list

OnePlus Nord has a 4115mAh battery which supports 30 Watt wrap charge. The company claims that the phone will be fully charged in an hour.

Talk about the camera, the handset has a 32 megapixel primary, dual front camera setup with 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone has a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8 megapixel and two megapixel macro and a quad camera setup with a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

See full specifications