OnePlus Nord Special Edition smartphone is going to be launched on 14 October in India. The company has revealed this on the official Instagram account of OnePlus Nord. This is the first time the OnePlus Nord Special Edition variant is being heard. In such a situation, very limited information is available about the phone.The teaser image shows that the phone will be seen in the sandstone finish design. The current OnePlus Nord smartphone comes in gray onyx and blue marble color, with a glass back finish. It is believed that the special edition smartphone will be introduced at the company’s OnePlus 8T launch event, which is going to start on October 14 at 7.30 pm. OnePlus 8T can get 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear camera and 4,500mAh battery.

This will be the design

In the new OnePlus Nord Special Edition, either the rear glass panel can be replaced with a sandstone finish or a new Limited Edition colored glass panel can be found. However, nothing can be said concretely about this.

What is the specialty of OnePlus Nord

Talking about the current model, the OnePlus Nord smartphone has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED, which comes with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone has up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, and Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. For photography, you get a 48MP quad rear camera, dual selfie camera, and a 4,115mAh battery.

