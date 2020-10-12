Smartphone company OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus Nord Special Edition soon. The company has given information about this from its social media platform. OnePlus is launching its special edition smartphone for the first time. However, much information related to the special edition has not been revealed.

Can be launched on October 14

As shown in the teaser, it can be guessed that this smartphone will be launched with sandstone finish design. The special edition smartphone will be offered at the company’s OnePlus 8T launch event only. This event of the company will start from 7.30 pm on October 14. OnePlus 8T can have 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear camera and 4,500mAh battery.

Can get glass panel

At the same time, the current OnePlus Nord smartphone is available in Gray Onix and Blue Marble color options, which has a glass back finish. In the new OnePlus Nord Special Edition, either the rear glass panel can be replaced with a sandstone finish or a new Limited Edition color glass panel can be found. However, not much information has been received about this.

Features of OnePlus Nord

In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

The camera

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 may compete

One direct competition of One Plus is Samsung’s Mead Rand smartphone Samsung Galaxy A51. It has a 6.5-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. In the smartphone, the company has used its Exynos 9611 processor which comes with the Mali G72 GPU. The company has used 4000mAh battery in the smartphone. Fast charging facility is also provided in the smartphone.

