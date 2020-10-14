OnePlus today launched Gray Ash, a new color variant of its popular smartphone OnePlus Nord. This new phone looks premium and premium. The gray ash color is slightly lighter than the gray onix option of the OnePlus Nord. The price of OnePlus Nord Gray Ash is Rs 29,999. It has been launched in only 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage option. The sale of OnePlus Nord with gray ash color variant will begin on October 17.The phone has a 6.44 inch Full HD + Fluid AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Coming with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 internal memory, this phone has a Snapdragon 765G SoC processor. Micro SD card support is not available in the phone.

OnePlus 8T smartphone with 5 cameras and 65W charging, know price



This phone has four rear cameras for photography. These include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, the phone will get 32 ​​megapixel + 8 megapixel dual camera setup.

Great chance to buy iPhone 11, bumper discount in Amazon cell

The phone has a 4115mAh battery. This battery warp charge comes with 30T fast charging technology. For connectivity in this phone equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NavIC, NFC and Options like USB Type-C port are available.

See full specifications