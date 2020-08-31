Oneplus Nord’s Sale

OnePlus Nord’s latest and sunny mid-range smartphone is the sale of OnePlus Nord today. You will be able to buy this phone that comes with an initial price of Rs 27,999 from 1 pm on Amazon India. Coming in gray onyx and blue marble color options, this phone has many great features such as 48MP rear and dual selfie camera.In today’s sale, you can also buy OnePlus Nord with special offers. The company is offering Red Cable Club Benefit on this phone. It has 6 months of extended warranty, 50 GB cloud storage and other exclusive benefits. The phone’s 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999 and the 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999.

Redmi’s new wired earphones will be launched on September 2, a glimpse of the design seen in the video

Specifications of OnePlus Nord

The phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It is a 5G phone that comes with Snapdragon 765G processor. Talking about the OS, OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10 has been given in the phone.

Dhansu offer for these DTH users, special service for 4 rupees a month

For photography, you will get triple rear camera setup in the phone. It has an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel sensor with a 48 megapixel primary sensor. At the same time, the phone has a 32 megapixel + 8 megapixel camera for selfie. To power the phone, it has a 4,115mAh battery, which comes with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging.

See full specifications