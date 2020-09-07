Oneplus nord

OnePlus Nord’s latest smartphone is the sale of OnePlus Nord today. The sale will start on Amazon India from 12 noon. This phone, which comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, can be purchased today with attractive offers. So in IA details, you know that there is something special in OnePlus Nord and with which offers, this phone can be ordered today.OnePlus Nord comes in two variants – 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. The phone’s 8 GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 29,999 to buy its 12 GB RAM variant. If you buy a phone in today’s cell, users will get red cable club benefit. Under this, the company is offering 50 GB cloud storage with an extended warranty of 6 months.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord

The phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. In this phone with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, you will get Snapdragon 765 5G processor. Talking about OS, this phone works on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 48 megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor. Apart from this, there is an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel + 8 megapixel dual rear camera setup for selfie. To power the phone, it has a 4,115mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging Technology.

