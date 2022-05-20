OnePlus it is one of the technological brands that has made innovation its banner; the company is always ready to improve its products while maintaining an affordable price for all users, ensuring excellent performance. To offer this service, OnePlus is pleased to announce three new products of the Nord series, including two smartphones. Let’s talk about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G he was born in OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The third product is one of a kind, as it would be the first external audio system of the series: the OnePlus Nord Buds headphones!

The design always remains unique for all new announcements and more, because smartphones have hardware that is definitely worth keeping an eye on. The first, in fact, has a combination of flagship-level hardware with the latest software from OnePlus, ensuring high level performance without any compromise. The second smartphone offers the main features of all OnePlus phone products, obviously at an even lower cost.

Let’s go into detail together!

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

It results to be the updated version of the previous model, maintaining many successful features, especially those belonging to the flagship. The experience with your smartphone will reach even higher levels, guaranteeing one SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging (certification TÜV Rheinland certification integrated) so you don’t miss a moment. With a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, we also find a decidedly improved front camera with 32 MP. Not only that, because on the back you can see the camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

The photos will be stable thanks to the optical stabilizer (OIS) and more, because it is also present an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120 ° beam and a 2MP single vision lens. What more could you want? Let’s talk about speed; thanks to the integrated chipset, equipped with Octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3 GHz, manages to reach a game speed never seen in the previous model. The energy consumption is optimized and you will be able to continue your games for a long time on a wide 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED display.

“In continuity with our mission to make the OnePlus experience accessible to all, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G combines quality hardware and software to take the experience of everyday use to another level”he has declared Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “The hardware, of the highest level, is accompanied by extremely responsive software. On the OnePlus Nord 2T we find the 80 W SUPERVOOC, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300, a Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS and OxygenOS 12.1, for an affordable premium experience. “

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Let’s talk about the second smartphone announced; also in this case we find a great speed in performance, thanks to Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with a Octa-core CPU. You will be able to reach speeds of around 2.2 GHz and thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU you will have an improvement of performance up to 30%. Not bad, don’t you think? You will be able to use your smartphone to play games (up to 23 consecutive 30-minute PUBG Mobile sessions), play YouTube for 21 hours straight, watch Netflix and use your social media you love so much. All without feeling the weight of the battery, with super-fast charging thanks to 33W SUPERVOOC.

You will see the percentage increase from 1% up to 50% in less than 30 minutes. Speaking of the gaming sector, moreover, you will have the constant support of the HyperBoost Gaming Engine system capable of powering the function General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer. A new way to play awaits you, obviously at a super affordable price that I will reveal to you at the end of this article. The design is captivating and you can immediately notice the triple cameras positioned on the back. The main sensor owns 64 MP which will guarantee less blurry photos and less noise, while the other two will guarantee photos in Portrait mode with excellent depth.

For your beloved selfies, however, the smartphone presents a 16M front cameraP with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and more, because you can take advantage of technology for your videos Dual-View Video. With it you can make your favorite videos by recording simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras. Vlogs will have no more secrets for you and you will be able to unleash your creativity!

OnePlus Nord Buds

They are the first sound product of OnePlus and have already aroused the interest of fans of the brand. They are wireless earphones, equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and with a support Dolby Atmos. You will be able to listen to your favorite music up to 30 hoursalso simulating 3D audio effects in case of mobile games or watching a particularly exciting movie! Not just audio, however, because thanks to the 4 microphones that filter background noises you can make long calls without problems, even at work.

Also in this case we find the fast recharge, which guarantees about 5 hours of playback only after 10 minutes of charging of the product. This way you won’t miss your favorite acoustic events and thanks to the ergonomic design you won’t even feel fatigue or weight inside the ear cup. The available color is Black Slate and they are not only a cutting-edge technological model, but also of great style. They are also certified against water or sweat, with a hydrophobic nano-coating.

Like any other headset, the OnePlus Nord Buds also connect to your smartphone thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2; owns, among other things, too an ultra-low latency mode that will guarantee a reduction in delays to as much as 94 ms. To connect the product to a OnePlus smartphone, you need to use the function OnePlus Fast Pair, which will immediately guarantee the use of the earphones; for those who want to buy this product and do not own any smartphone of the brand, they will simply have to download the HeyMelody app And that’s it.

Prices and availability

Since they are all new products, availability is not immediate; it is possible to pre-order the earphones and the two smartphones as early as May 19 on official site of OnePlus. The sale, however, will take place for everyone from 24 May. Remember that by purchasing on the official website, if you are part of the Red Cable Club, you will get triple the RedCoin. Here are the display prices: