OnePlus Nord, the cheapest smartphone of OnePlus, is getting the opportunity to buy in the cell once again. If you have not bought this cheap phone yet, then today is the right opportunity. You can buy OnePlus Nord by visiting Amazon and OnePlus stores. This cell will be started from 2 pm. The phone has a 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

cost

OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.

Features of OnePlus Nord

In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord Full Specifications General Release date 21st July 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight (grams) 184 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 4115 mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India Display Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim Dual sim Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS OxygenOS 10.0 The processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Memory RAM 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM Internal storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Card slot type No Expandable storage No The camera Rear camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Dual LED Front camera 32 MP + 8 MP Front autofocus No Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Face unlock No Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer No Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

The camera

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is in competition

One direct competition of One Plus is Samsung’s Mead Rand smartphone Samsung Galaxy A51. It has a 6.5-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. In the smartphone, the company has used its Exynos 9611 processor which comes with the Mali G72 GPU. The company has used 4000mAh battery in the smartphone. Fast charging facility is also provided in the smartphone.

Samsung has given quad camera setup in Galaxy A51. The primary camera of the smartphone is 48 megapixels, while the 12 megapixel ultra wide camera has been used in the phone. The smartphone has a 32 megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Its upgraded variant Galaxy A51’s 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 23,998, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,998.

₹ 23999

read this also

Know the features of Realme V3 with tremendous battery

This smartphone of Tecno with strong battery is available for Rs 6,499, this phone is in competition