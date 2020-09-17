OnePlus is currently working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It is reported that the company can launch this phone after OnePlus 8T this year. According to the reports, the price of this phone can be sown around $ 400 (about Rs 29,500). Meanwhile, some specifications of this phone have also been leaked online. It is being told that this latest smartphone of OnePlus will come with Snapdragon 690 SoC processor.According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus Nord N10 5G is currently developing. There is no information about the design of the phone yet. A report a few days ago said that the codename of this phone is Billie. The company can first launch this phone in the US.

These specifications can be found

The phone can have a 6.49 inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is being told that this phone can come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As a processor, Snapdragon 690 SoC can be found in this phone.

According to Leaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the company’s first smartphone that will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera. In the phone, the company can offer quad rear camera setup. In addition to the 64 megapixel main lens, one can get an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel lens.