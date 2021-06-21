OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available starting today on Amazon and on the official OnePlus website, with prices starting from 299 euros: a really interesting sum for the new smartphone of the Chinese company.

Amazon offer OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM 128GB Smartphone with Triple Camera and Dual SIM, Black (Charcoal Ink)

Announced earlier this month, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a triple 64-megapixel camera, a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, a WarpCharge 30TPlus fast charge system and the OxygenOS11 operating system. .

The operating system has been further improved; Dark Mode, Zen Mode and the new Always On Display (AOD) features have been integrated. In addition, OOS11 has been optimized for one-handed operation, thanks to an intelligent repositioning of the touch controls.

Despite the thin thickness of 7.9 mm, for 170 g of weight, OnePlus Nord CE 5G does not give up some features such as the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device will be available in three different colors: Blue Void, with a matte finish resistant to fingerprints, Charcoal Ink and Silver Rey.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, versions and prices:



OnePlus NORD CE 5G version 6GB + 128GB Charcoal Ink: 299 €

OnePlus NORD CE 5G version 8GB + 128GB Blue Void and Charcoal Ink: 329 €

OnePlus NORD CE 5G 12GB + 256GB version also available in Silver Ray color: 399 €



