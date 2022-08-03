OnePlus Nord CE 5G is an essential follow-up to last year’s best mid-range phone, the CE stands for Core Edition, it’s an understandably brash attempt by OnePlus to recreate the success of what it says is one of its best-selling phones ever. , OnePlus North last year.

The essentials of the North are back in broad strokes, the design, the display, the mid-range specs, but with some filings made across the board to help the phone reach a lower price.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G why buy it

Template 5011101730 Model name OnePlus Nord CE Product dimensions 15.92 x 7.35 x 0.79 cm; 600 grams Fleece 1 Lithium-ion batteries required. (included) Item model number 5011101730 Item number 5011101730 RAM size 8 GB Memory capacity 8 GB Size of installed flash memory 128 MB Digital memory capacity 128 GB Operating system Android Processor brand Qualcomm Scanner resolution 1080 x 2400 Additional features Display_OLED, Camera Components included TB Number of items 1 Screen technology AMOLED Screen size 6.43 Inches Display AMOLED Optical sensor resolution 64 MP Are the batteries / batteries included? Yes Batteries / batteries required Yes Cell composition of the battery / battery Lithium Ion Battery Power Rating 4500 Unknown modifier Cellular technology 5G Refresh rate 90 Hz Type of connectors Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Form factor Slate Item weight 600 g

At first glance, the North CE looks a lot like its predecessor. It is roughly the same size, a millimeter taller and slightly wider, but also a touch more subtle, and adopts the same rounded vertical camera module on the back.

The main color is a shade of blue, nicknamed Blue Voidthanks to the subtle halo of darker shades around the edge of the phone, although you can also find it in Silver Ray (silver) or Charcoal Ink (black).

The similarities are equally striking on the front, where the Nord CE uses a nearly identical-sized display, but there’s one big change here: a single selfie camera.

This is a downside when it comes to taking pictures, but it’s undoubtedly an aesthetic improvement, no more clunky pill-shaped cutouts. However, there have been bigger changes. The largest is in the build quality and durability.

Last year OnePlus was optimistic about its commitment to using glass to build the original Nord, but this was one of the corners cut here: not only the frame and back of the Nord CE are both made of plastic, but the glass. on the display is no longer the strong Gorilla Glass.

In all honesty to OnePlus, almost all phones at this price use plasticbut the glass body was part of the Northern USP and therefore the CE will find it much more difficult to stand out from the crowd.

However, there is an advantage to using plastic. I have already mentioned that the CE is thinner than the North at 7.9mm, but it is also lighter. This is impressive compared to the competitors and makes the OnePlus Nord CE 5G a good choice for anyone who wants a smaller and lighter phone without compromising the display size.

Despite the slimmer build, you’ll also get an adorable and always in demand, 3.5mm headphone jack, omitted in the original.

The display is 6.43-inch AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s flat rather than curved, which looks a little less flashy but helps in comfort of use.

The refresh rate of 90 Hz it guarantees fluidity across the entire operating system and is still a great upgrade if you’re used to 60Hz screens.

You might be disappointed not to have a 120Hz, which is available on some even cheaper phones like the Poco X3 Pro, but be aware that those use LCD instead of AMOLED.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered primarily by the lower-mid-range Snapdragon 750G chipset, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although keep in mind that there is no memory card slot to expand it.

