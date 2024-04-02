OnePlus has just removed the veils from its brand new Nord CE 4, a little gem that is positioned in the medium/low range but which does not seem to want to give up anything. Ready to dive into a sea of ​​interesting features?

A familiar but always fascinating design

The North CE 4at first glance, reminds us a little the Ace 3V, introduced in China not long ago. With its elegant vertical photographic module, dominated by a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, it already makes us dream of incredible shots. And it doesn't end there, because there is also an 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor to capture breathtaking landscapes. What about selfies? A reliable 16MP sensor ready to capture your best moments.

OnePlus Nord CE: Under the hood: power and speed

What is the beating heart of this device? One Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 which promises mind-boggling performance. Imagine having 8GB of RAM at your disposal, with the ability to virtually expand it! And as for the internal memory, you are spoiled for choice between 128 GB and 256 GB. Not enough? OnePlus thinks of everything, with a 5500 mAh battery that recharges at the speed of light, thanks to technology 100W SuperVOOC.

An uncompromising viewing experience

The display AMOLED from 6.7 inches of North CE 4 It's a window into a world of vibrant colors and crisp details, thanks to its Full HD+ resolution and support HDR10+. And if you happen to use your smartphone with wet hands, no problem: Aqua Touch comes to your rescue.

Ready to dive into the future?

OnePlus Nord CE 4 doesn't stop there. With OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, the user experience is intended to be smooth and intuitive. And with 5G support, you're ready to browse at lightning speed.

If you are wondering about the price, OnePlus has thought of an aggressive launch: the 8GB + 128GB model just approx 280 euros, while for the larger version the price rises slightly, to around 300 euros. And with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earphones included in the package, the deal is even sweeter.

At the moment, the North CE 4 it's exclusive to the Indian market, but who knows what OnePlus don't decide to bring it to our area too. Fingers crossed!