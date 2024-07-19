With the introduction of premium models in recent years, OnePlus has seen the need for a separate line of mid-range smartphones. Built with that in mind, the Nord line is now in its fourth generation, continuing the tradition while offering something more. The Nords remain relatively competitively priced, while offering many of OnePlus’ signature features, such as fast charging, competitive performance, and smooth, feature-rich software. With the Nord 4, however, OnePlus is adding another major selling point without increasing the price: an attractive design.

The OnePlus Nord 4, starting at €499, stands out for its metal unibody design (although there is still glass on the back): the phone is pleasant to the touch and to the eye, but above all, it recalls the brand’s past with models with an aluminum chassis. To give even more value to this new durability expressed with the construction materials, OnePlus has promised four years of Android updates and an additional two years of security updates for the Nord 4, guaranteeing a total support of six years.

The back of the phone has a two-tone finish, with a reflective top and a brushed aluminum bottom. While it looks great, the top is a real fingerprint magnet, at least in the black version (there are also silver and green ones), making a case even more necessary. In any case, the phone is very comfortable to hold and weighs less than 200 grams. There’s also a OnePlus classic slider to mute notifications.

The Nord 4 features a large 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2150 nits peak brightness. It incorporates ProXDR technology, inherited from the flagship OnePlus 12 model, which adjusts the brightness and clarity of the screen to show content in the best possible way. However, while the AMOLED panel can reach 2150 nits, in bright sunlight the Nord 4 struggles to clearly display content on the screen. However, the Nord 4 can handle other “extreme” situations: OnePlus has included AquaTouch technology, which makes the screen usable even with wet fingers.

The Nord 4 has two rear cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view. The front-facing camera is 16MP. Overall, the camera performance is good, the main lens reproduces colors well, and there is a new AI Groupfie feature, similar to the Pixel Best Shot feature, which will be available via a future software update, allowing you to mix the best parts of a single shot from multiple images into a single shot.

Performance has always been a strong point for OnePlus, and the Nord 4 is no exception. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the phone delivers impressive and stable performance. Available with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, it handles everything from running multiple apps to intense gaming without overheating thanks to its metal build. The OnePlus Nord 4 runs OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14. While OxygenOS is one of the cleanest versions of Android out of the box, there are still a significant amount of pre-installed apps that can only be manually removed after the initial installation. Another strong point of the Nord 4 is its OnePlus-standard 5,500mAh battery, which easily lasts all day. With the optional 100W charger, it takes less than 30 minutes to fully charge the phone.