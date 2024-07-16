At its Summer Launch Event in Milan, OnePlus announced its new range of devices led by the new OnePlus Nord 4.

From the stage of the Summer Launch Event organized by OnePlus, the company announced the new devices that will give life to its ecosystem. Not only OnePlus Nord 4 so, but also the new OnePlus Pad 2the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R.

We were at the launch event and got a first look at the new products from the Chinese company, here are all the details.

OnePlus Nord 4 For all the details on the new OnePlus Nord 4 you can refer to our review. The latest from OnePlus is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor on the main camera, and a 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in a phone from the Nord line. The battery also features 100W SUPERVOOC technology, which can go from 1 to 100% in just 28 minutes and offer up to five hours of Netflix viewing on just a five-minute charge. The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available in Europe at a recommended retail price of €499.99 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB RAM version and €599.99 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB RAM version on OnePlus.com and major retailers, in the three color options Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis. The OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale on August 8, with pre-orders open on OnePlus.com from July 16.

Customers who pre-order the OnePlus Nord 4 will receive a gift of their choice: TUMI Voyager Persia Messenger Bag (a $210.00 value), OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (a $79.00 value), OnePlus Nord 4 Case (a $39.99 value), OnePlus Power Adapter (a $59.99 value)

OnePlus Pad 2 The OnePlus Pad 2 It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12.1-inch 3K display, and six stereo speakers. Working in conjunction with the hardware configuration and the operating system, the OnePlus Pad 2 features a host of AI capabilities. With AI Toolbox, users can speed up their workflow by having AI Speak read text aloud during multitasking tasks, enable Recording Summary to instantly summarize and synthesize information in long pieces of text into a few key points, and open AI Writer to create original content based on images and text instructions.

The tablet boasts a 9,510mAh battery and using 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 81 minutes. The OnePlus Pad 2 and accessories will be available for purchase starting August 1, 2024, with pre-orders starting July 16. The OnePlus Pad 2 in the 12GB+256GB version has a recommended retail price of €549.00. As for accessories, the OnePlus Stylo 2 has a recommended retail price of €99.00, while the OnePlus Smart Keyboard is priced at €149.00. The OnePlus Pad 2 case will also be available for €59.

Customers who order the OnePlus Pad 2 during the pre-order period (July 16 – August 1) will receive an instant discount of €50.00. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be bundled with a OnePlus 80W Type-A Power Adapter (worth €39.99) and a gift of your choice between: OnePlus Smart Keyboard (worth €149.00), OnePlus Pad 2 Stylus (worth €99.00), OnePlus Pad 2 Cover (worth €59.00).

OnePlus Watch 2R OnePlus Watch 2R is available in two colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. The Forest variant Green, in particular, is a new addition to the OnePlus Watch color palette. The Watch 2R is made of aluminum and is approximately 25 percent lighter than the Watch 2, making it an ideal companion for those who value all-day fitness and wellness tracking. The OnePlus Watch 2R will be available globally and will be available in Europe from July 16. It will have a recommended retail price of €279.00. Customers who purchase the OnePlus Watch 2R on launch day from oneplus.com will receive a €30.00 discount. Customers will also receive a gift valued at €69.98, which includes a OnePlus Fluororubber Strap (€34.99) and a OnePlus Watch 2R White Charger (€29.99). Finally, students can also claim a 10% discount.