If you are looking for a new smartphone model to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers you OnePlus Nord 4 5G on offer at all-time low with an excellent 11% offallowing you to save around 50 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G is available on Amazon for only 443 eurosagainst the 499 euros of the recommended price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Highlights
Let’s start first of all from the LYT-600 main camera 50 megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and zoom with 2X sensorwhich allows you to take wonderful shots in any condition. The smartphone is moved by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipwhich allows you to launch any app without any particular problems.
Excellent the 5500mAh power batterythanks to which you will be able to get to the end of the day with peace of mind. OnePlus Nord 4 5G also features a 6.74-inch diagonal OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring the best possible viewing experience.
