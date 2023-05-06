OnePlus is a Chinese company founded in 2013. The company has always been focused on the philosophy of producing high-quality smartphones at affordable prices for the global market. Also for this reason, OnePlus has gained a strong user base thanks to its performance and its innovative design. The company remains committed to offering its customers high quality products and excellent user experience.

OnePlus Nord 3: a rumor suggests the addition of an IR sensor

Do you remember the IR sensor? More than a few years ago it was very fashionable. It’s about the classic infrared sensor which allows you to control TV, radio and any other device from your phone, using it just like a common universal remote control. In any case, according to a leaker named Max Jambor, the company would be thinking of introducing this technology right on OnePlus Nord 3. This is news that if confirmed would be at least noteworthy, as outside of China the use of the sensor has fallen into oblivion (unfortunately).

However, the rumor also suggests the development of a special app with which to calmly command the objects. What can I say, I personally cross my fingers, let’s see what the future holds for us!

