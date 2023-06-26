OnePlus reveals showed the design of the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, unveiling the body of the device in view of the global launch scheduled for July 5, 2023. The mid-range of the brand will therefore return with a new version after the success of the previous models. “With the OnePlus Nord line, we aim to offer our users a complete experience, starting with the OnePlus design,” said Kinder Liu, COO and President of OnePlus, commenting on his Twitter profile. “I am thrilled to preview the look of the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and look forward to sharing more in the coming days.” OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be available in two colors: Tempest Gray and Misty Green, the first with a matte finish and the second with a glossy finish. More details about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be revealed during the OnePlus Nord launch event on July 5, 2023, which will also be broadcast streaming.